Large Cap Business Software & Services: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Summary

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. stated a price of 103.43 today, indicating a positive change of 0.49%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 46290.71, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.60% and an average volume of 1973.42.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 35.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.47.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. stands at 0.46% while the 52-week low stands at 38.24%.

The performance week for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. is at 2.06% and the performance month is at 7.13%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 17.41% and 21.60% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 24.47%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. is 10.97% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.75%.

The volatility (week) for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. is at 0.94% and the volatility (month) is at 1.18%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.73 and the float short is at 1.64%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.85, while the P/S ratio is at 3.9 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 12.40%.