Large Cap Business Software & Services: CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA)

CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CA, Inc. stated a price of 32.06 today, indicating a positive change of -0.33%.

CA, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13739.72, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.40% and an average volume of 2465.85.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.35.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CA, Inc. stands at -6.94% while the 52-week low stands at 31.57%.

The performance week for CA, Inc. is at -1.77% and the performance month is at 1.84%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.63% and 2.09% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 16.38%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CA, Inc. is 1.29% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.86%.

The volatility (week) for CA, Inc. is at 1.82% and the volatility (month) is at 2.12%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CA, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.04 and the float short is at 4.76%.

CA, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.8, while the P/S ratio is at 3.38 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -2.00%.