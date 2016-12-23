Large Cap Business Software & Services: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Summary
Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.
Citrix Systems, Inc. stated a price of 90.78 today, indicating a positive change of 0.36%.
Citrix Systems, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14273.91, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.40% and an average volume of 1215.1.
At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 19.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.61.
(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)
Performance
The 52-week high for Citrix Systems, Inc. stands at -1.75% while the 52-week low stands at 49.04%.
The performance week for Citrix Systems, Inc. is at -1.43% and the performance month is at 2.30%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.52% and 12.29% respectively.
The performance (Year to Date) is at 19.56%.
The simple 20 day moving average for Citrix Systems, Inc. is 4.46% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.67%.
The volatility (week) for Citrix Systems, Inc. is at 1.23% and the volatility (month) is at 1.71%
(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)
Ratio
Citrix Systems, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.56 and the float short is at 4.37%.
Citrix Systems, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.37, while the P/S ratio is at 4.18 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 35.50%.