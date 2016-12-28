Large Cap Business Software & Services: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Summary

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Citrix Systems, Inc. stated a price of 90.99 today, indicating a positive change of 0.17%.

Citrix Systems, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14107.45, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.40% and an average volume of 1207.89.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 19.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.61.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Citrix Systems, Inc. stands at -1.53% while the 52-week low stands at 49.38%.

The performance week for Citrix Systems, Inc. is at 0.17% and the performance month is at 3.60%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.43% and 17.94% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 20.08%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Citrix Systems, Inc. is 4.53% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.83%.

The volatility (week) for Citrix Systems, Inc. is at 1.02% and the volatility (month) is at 1.68%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Citrix Systems, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.59 and the float short is at 4.37%.

Citrix Systems, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.5, while the P/S ratio is at 4.13 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 35.50%.