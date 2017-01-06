Large Cap Business Software & Services: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Summary

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Citrix Systems, Inc. stated a price of 91.3 today, indicating a positive change of 1.17%.

Citrix Systems, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14186.63, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.40% and an average volume of 1211.4.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 19.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.61.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Citrix Systems, Inc. stands at -1.19% while the 52-week low stands at 49.89%.

The performance week for Citrix Systems, Inc. is at 0.18% and the performance month is at 1.40%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.21% and 11.84% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.04%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Citrix Systems, Inc. is 4.05% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.62%.

The volatility (week) for Citrix Systems, Inc. is at 1.18% and the volatility (month) is at 1.43%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Citrix Systems, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.47 and the float short is at 5.08%.

Citrix Systems, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.3, while the P/S ratio is at 4.15 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 35.50%.