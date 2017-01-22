Large Cap Business Software & Services: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Summary
Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.
Citrix Systems, Inc. stated a price of 92.99 today, indicating a positive change of 0.39%.
Citrix Systems, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14446.93, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.40% and an average volume of 1222.42.
At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 19.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.61.
(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)
Performance
The 52-week high for Citrix Systems, Inc. stands at -0.68% while the 52-week low stands at 52.67%.
The performance week for Citrix Systems, Inc. is at 2.07% and the performance month is at 1.68%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.75% and 9.12% respectively.
The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.12%.
The simple 20 day moving average for Citrix Systems, Inc. is 4.38% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.83%.
The volatility (week) for Citrix Systems, Inc. is at 1.78% and the volatility (month) is at 1.35%
(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)
Ratio
Citrix Systems, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.2 and the float short is at 4.11%.
Citrix Systems, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 31.23, while the P/S ratio is at 4.23 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 35.50%.