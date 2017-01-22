Large Cap Business Software & Services: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Summary

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Citrix Systems, Inc. stated a price of 92.99 today, indicating a positive change of 0.39%.

Citrix Systems, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14446.93, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.40% and an average volume of 1222.42.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 19.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.61.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Citrix Systems, Inc. stands at -0.68% while the 52-week low stands at 52.67%.

The performance week for Citrix Systems, Inc. is at 2.07% and the performance month is at 1.68%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.75% and 9.12% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.12%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Citrix Systems, Inc. is 4.38% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.83%.

The volatility (week) for Citrix Systems, Inc. is at 1.78% and the volatility (month) is at 1.35%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Citrix Systems, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.2 and the float short is at 4.11%.

Citrix Systems, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 31.23, while the P/S ratio is at 4.23 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 35.50%.