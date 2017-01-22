Large Cap Business Software & Services: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stated a price of 56.85 today, indicating a positive change of 0.35%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 34369.8, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.90% and an average volume of 6256.09.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.09.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stands at -10.37% while the 52-week low stands at 25.11%.

The performance week for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is at -0.25% and the performance month is at 0.28%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.82% and -2.50% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.46%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is 2.01% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.06%.

The volatility (week) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is at 1.43% and the volatility (month) is at 1.53%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.5 and the float short is at 1.56%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.23, while the P/S ratio is at 2.59 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 12.70%.