Large Cap Catalog & Mail Order Houses: Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA)

Summary

Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Liberty Ventures stated a price of 37.73 today, indicating a positive change of -0.37%.

Liberty Ventures is operating with a market capitalization of 13237.95, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.30% and an average volume of 888.59.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 38.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.76.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Liberty Ventures stands at -16.88% while the 52-week low stands at 16.63%.

The performance week for Liberty Ventures is at -2.51% and the performance month is at -4.29%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.08% and 8.73% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -16.36%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Liberty Ventures is -4.12% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -2.64%.

The volatility (week) for Liberty Ventures is at 2.41% and the volatility (month) is at 2.53%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Liberty Ventures’s short ratio is currently at 2.49 and the float short is at *TBA.

Liberty Ventures’s P/E ratio currently stands at 7.73, while the P/S ratio is at 24.74 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 402.90%.