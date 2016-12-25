Large Cap Catalog & Mail Order Houses: QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA)

Summary

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

QVC Group stated a price of 19.93 today, indicating a positive change of -0.45%.

QVC Group is operating with a market capitalization of 13423.45, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.50% and an average volume of 3224.65.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.3.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for QVC Group stands at -27.74% while the 52-week low stands at 11.47%.

The performance week for QVC Group is at -1.14% and the performance month is at -9.94%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 0.35% and -16.30% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -27.05%.

The simple 20 day moving average for QVC Group is -0.07% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -13.60%.

The volatility (week) for QVC Group is at 2.26% and the volatility (month) is at 2.55%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

QVC Group’s short ratio is currently at 2.08 and the float short is at 1.31%.

QVC Group’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.22, while the P/S ratio is at 1.3 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 22.40%.