Large Cap Catalog & Mail Order Houses: QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA)

Summary

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

QVC Group stated a price of 19.74 today, indicating a positive change of 0.05%.

QVC Group is operating with a market capitalization of 12994.77, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.50% and an average volume of 3133.74.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.3.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for QVC Group stands at -27.56% while the 52-week low stands at 10.40%.

The performance week for QVC Group is at -0.60% and the performance month is at -5.10%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.60% and -22.60% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.25%.

The simple 20 day moving average for QVC Group is -1.90% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -13.67%.

The volatility (week) for QVC Group is at 2.45% and the volatility (month) is at 2.49%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

QVC Group’s short ratio is currently at 1.6 and the float short is at 0.98%.

QVC Group’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.03, while the P/S ratio is at 1.26 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 22.40%.