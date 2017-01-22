Large Cap Catalog & Mail Order Houses: QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA)

Summary

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

QVC Group stated a price of 18.79 today, indicating a positive change of -0.32%.

QVC Group is operating with a market capitalization of 12860.82, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.50% and an average volume of 3125.88.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.3.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for QVC Group stands at -31.05% while the 52-week low stands at 5.09%.

The performance week for QVC Group is at -2.39% and the performance month is at -6.14%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 0.11% and -29.20% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -5.96%.

The simple 20 day moving average for QVC Group is -7.36% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -16.89%.

The volatility (week) for QVC Group is at 2.46% and the volatility (month) is at 2.52%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

QVC Group’s short ratio is currently at 1.74 and the float short is at 1.07%.

QVC Group’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.12, while the P/S ratio is at 1.25 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 22.40%.