Large Cap CATV Systems: Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Summary

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Charter Communications, Inc. stated a price of 291.29 today, indicating a positive change of 0.29%.

Charter Communications, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 78770.42, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.10% and an average volume of 1871.55.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.54.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Charter Communications, Inc. stands at -1.15% while the 52-week low stands at 86.57%.

The performance week for Charter Communications, Inc. is at 0.69% and the performance month is at 6.65%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.07% and 34.28% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 58.62%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Charter Communications, Inc. is 8.49% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 20.59%.

The volatility (week) for Charter Communications, Inc. is at 1.50% and the volatility (month) is at 2.41%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Charter Communications, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.46 and the float short is at 5.75%.

Charter Communications, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.68, while the P/S ratio is at 3.71 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -43.50%.