Large Cap CATV Systems: Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Summary

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Charter Communications, Inc. stated a price of 297.53 today, indicating a positive change of 0.46%.

Charter Communications, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 81351.98, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.10% and an average volume of 1848.76.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.54.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Charter Communications, Inc. stands at 0.13% while the 52-week low stands at 90.57%.

The performance week for Charter Communications, Inc. is at 1.73% and the performance month is at 9.32%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.89% and 26.10% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.87%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Charter Communications, Inc. is 8.96% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 21.53%.

The volatility (week) for Charter Communications, Inc. is at 2.58% and the volatility (month) is at 2.25%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Charter Communications, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.44 and the float short is at 5.67%.

Charter Communications, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.13, while the P/S ratio is at 3.83 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -43.50%.