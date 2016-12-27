Large Cap CATV Systems: Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Summary

Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Discovery Communications, Inc. stated a price of 28.16 today, indicating a positive change of 0.57%.

Discovery Communications, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11001.2, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.60% and an average volume of 3297.66.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.54.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Discovery Communications, Inc. stands at -5.34% while the 52-week low stands at 19.02%.

The performance week for Discovery Communications, Inc. is at -1.37% and the performance month is at 2.38%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.03% and 17.99% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.95%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Discovery Communications, Inc. is 3.88% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.10%.

The volatility (week) for Discovery Communications, Inc. is at 1.68% and the volatility (month) is at 2.41%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Discovery Communications, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.72 and the float short is at 5.87%.

Discovery Communications, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.72, while the P/S ratio is at 1.7 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -4.80%.