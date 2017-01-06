Large Cap CATV Systems: Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Summary

Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Discovery Communications, Inc. stated a price of 27.67 today, indicating a positive change of 1.73%.

Discovery Communications, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10757.06, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.60% and an average volume of 3042.1.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.54.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Discovery Communications, Inc. stands at -6.99% while the 52-week low stands at 16.95%.

The performance week for Discovery Communications, Inc. is at -2.47% and the performance month is at -0.69%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.77% and 7.04% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.77%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Discovery Communications, Inc. is 1.02% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.39%.

The volatility (week) for Discovery Communications, Inc. is at 2.28% and the volatility (month) is at 2.27%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Discovery Communications, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 7.5 and the float short is at 6.04%.

Discovery Communications, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.27, while the P/S ratio is at 1.66 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -4.80%.