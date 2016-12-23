Large Cap CATV Systems: DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)

Summary

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

DISH Network Corporation stated a price of 59.27 today, indicating a positive change of 0.34%.

DISH Network Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 27497.68, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.10% and an average volume of 2089.05.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 28.70% and the debt to equity stands at 3.84.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for DISH Network Corporation stands at -1.63% while the 52-week low stands at 52.56%.

The performance week for DISH Network Corporation is at 1.04% and the performance month is at 5.35%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.57% and 16.76% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.31%.

The simple 20 day moving average for DISH Network Corporation is 3.67% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.75%.

The volatility (week) for DISH Network Corporation is at 1.94% and the volatility (month) is at 2.48%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

DISH Network Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 5.91 and the float short is at 5.65%.

DISH Network Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 28.51, while the P/S ratio is at 1.82 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -21.20%.