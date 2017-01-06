Large Cap CATV Systems: DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)

Summary

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

DISH Network Corporation stated a price of 61.2 today, indicating a positive change of 0.72%.

DISH Network Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 28484.89, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.10% and an average volume of 2009.88.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 28.70% and the debt to equity stands at 3.84.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for DISH Network Corporation stands at -0.24% while the 52-week low stands at 57.53%.

The performance week for DISH Network Corporation is at 3.07% and the performance month is at 7.24%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.33% and 18.53% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.89%.

The simple 20 day moving average for DISH Network Corporation is 6.50% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.52%.

The volatility (week) for DISH Network Corporation is at 2.37% and the volatility (month) is at 2.25%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

DISH Network Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 6.29 and the float short is at 5.78%.

DISH Network Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 29.32, while the P/S ratio is at 1.88 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -21.20%.