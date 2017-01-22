Large Cap CATV Systems: DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)

Summary

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

DISH Network Corporation stated a price of 60.14 today, indicating a positive change of -2.50%.

DISH Network Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 28683.17, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.10% and an average volume of 1899.91.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 28.70% and the debt to equity stands at 3.84.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for DISH Network Corporation stands at -4.49% while the 52-week low stands at 54.80%.

The performance week for DISH Network Corporation is at -3.44% and the performance month is at 3.56%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.70% and 11.97% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.81%.

The simple 20 day moving average for DISH Network Corporation is 3.11% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.04%.

The volatility (week) for DISH Network Corporation is at 2.43% and the volatility (month) is at 2.04%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

DISH Network Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 7.04 and the float short is at 6.11%.

DISH Network Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 29.03, while the P/S ratio is at 1.89 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -21.20%.