Large Cap CATV Systems: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Summary

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Liberty Global plc stated a price of 30.86 today, indicating a positive change of 0.13%.

Liberty Global plc is operating with a market capitalization of 30830.38, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.80% and an average volume of 2604.01.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -5.60% and the debt to equity stands at 4.93.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Liberty Global plc stands at -28.01% while the 52-week low stands at 17.97%.

The performance week for Liberty Global plc is at 1.25% and the performance month is at -4.49%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -7.19% and 14.34% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -27.15%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Liberty Global plc is -1.74% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -8.41%.

The volatility (week) for Liberty Global plc is at 1.76% and the volatility (month) is at 2.53%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Liberty Global plc’s short ratio is currently at 2.86 and the float short is at 0.74%.

Liberty Global plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.78 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -8.40%.