Large Cap CATV Systems: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Summary

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Liberty Global plc stated a price of 34.87 today, indicating a positive change of -0.20%.

Liberty Global plc is operating with a market capitalization of 34672.29, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.80% and an average volume of 2574.65.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -5.60% and the debt to equity stands at 4.93.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Liberty Global plc stands at -12.50% while the 52-week low stands at 33.30%.

The performance week for Liberty Global plc is at -0.14% and the performance month is at 14.97%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.49% and 10.94% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 13.99%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Liberty Global plc is 9.77% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.76%.

The volatility (week) for Liberty Global plc is at 2.08% and the volatility (month) is at 2.27%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Liberty Global plc’s short ratio is currently at 2.31 and the float short is at 0.60%.

Liberty Global plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -8.40%.