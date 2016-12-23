Large Cap CATV Systems: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Summary

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Liberty Global plc stated a price of 29.87 today, indicating a positive change of 0.13%.

Liberty Global plc is operating with a market capitalization of 19051.65, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 3031.96.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Liberty Global plc stands at -27.13% while the 52-week low stands at 15.51%.

The performance week for Liberty Global plc is at 2.30% and the performance month is at -6.93%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -10.69% and 4.08% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -26.83%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Liberty Global plc is -2.26% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -8.96%.

The volatility (week) for Liberty Global plc is at 1.91% and the volatility (month) is at 2.47%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Liberty Global plc’s short ratio is currently at 2.82 and the float short is at *TBA.

Liberty Global plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 0.98 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at *TBA.