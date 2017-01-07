Large Cap CATV Systems: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Summary

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Liberty Global plc stated a price of 31.97 today, indicating a positive change of 2.80%.

Liberty Global plc is operating with a market capitalization of 19862.76, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 3018.75.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Liberty Global plc stands at -19.53% while the 52-week low stands at 23.63%.

The performance week for Liberty Global plc is at 3.70% and the performance month is at 9.24%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -5.93% and 12.03% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.71%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Liberty Global plc is 5.09% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.80%.

The volatility (week) for Liberty Global plc is at 2.28% and the volatility (month) is at 2.16%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Liberty Global plc’s short ratio is currently at 2.61 and the float short is at *TBA.

Liberty Global plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.02 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at *TBA.