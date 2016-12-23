Large Cap CATV Systems: Liberty LiLAC Group (NASDAQ:LILA)

Summary

Liberty LiLAC Group (NASDAQ:LILA), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Liberty LiLAC Group stated a price of 22.92 today, indicating a positive change of 2.09%.

Liberty LiLAC Group is operating with a market capitalization of 30989.08, with a return on assets (ROA) of -2.70% and an average volume of 467.32.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -10.30% and the debt to equity stands at 1.4.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Liberty LiLAC Group stands at -46.24% while the 52-week low stands at 20.00%.

The performance week for Liberty LiLAC Group is at 1.86% and the performance month is at 3.50%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -20.50% and -32.86% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -45.73%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Liberty LiLAC Group is -1.15% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -26.09%.

The volatility (week) for Liberty LiLAC Group is at 2.41% and the volatility (month) is at 3.35%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Liberty LiLAC Group’s short ratio is currently at 3.13 and the float short is at 0.14%.

Liberty LiLAC Group’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 14.69 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 265.80%.