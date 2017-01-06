Large Cap CATV Systems: Liberty LiLAC Group (NASDAQ:LILA)

Summary

Liberty LiLAC Group (NASDAQ:LILA), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Liberty LiLAC Group stated a price of 23.21 today, indicating a positive change of -1.74%.

Liberty LiLAC Group is operating with a market capitalization of 33444.5, with a return on assets (ROA) of -2.70% and an average volume of 461.13.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -10.30% and the debt to equity stands at 1.4.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Liberty LiLAC Group stands at -45.55% while the 52-week low stands at 21.52%.

The performance week for Liberty LiLAC Group is at 4.51% and the performance month is at 10.74%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -16.77% and -30.69% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.56%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Liberty LiLAC Group is 3.59% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -24.00%.

The volatility (week) for Liberty LiLAC Group is at 3.11% and the volatility (month) is at 3.25%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Liberty LiLAC Group’s short ratio is currently at 3.01 and the float short is at 0.13%.

Liberty LiLAC Group’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 15.85 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 265.80%.