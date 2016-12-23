Large Cap CATV Systems: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Summary

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Netflix, Inc. stated a price of 125.56 today, indicating a positive change of -0.02%.

Netflix, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 54230.47, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.40% and an average volume of 9000.76.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.94.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Netflix, Inc. stands at -2.88% while the 52-week low stands at 57.05%.

The performance week for Netflix, Inc. is at 0.46% and the performance month is at 6.39%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 30.89% and 41.99% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 9.79%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Netflix, Inc. is 4.41% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 22.51%.

The volatility (week) for Netflix, Inc. is at 2.09% and the volatility (month) is at 2.38%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Netflix, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.98 and the float short is at 6.44%.

Netflix, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 337.58, while the P/S ratio is at 6.63 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -54.50%.