Large Cap CATV Systems: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Summary

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Netflix, Inc. stated a price of 128.36 today, indicating a positive change of 2.21%.

Netflix, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 53891.92, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.40% and an average volume of 8935.48.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.94.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Netflix, Inc. stands at -0.72% while the 52-week low stands at 60.55%.

The performance week for Netflix, Inc. is at 1.10% and the performance month is at 6.71%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 32.82% and 47.18% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 9.80%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Netflix, Inc. is 6.29% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 25.08%.

The volatility (week) for Netflix, Inc. is at 1.85% and the volatility (month) is at 2.36%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Netflix, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3 and the float short is at 6.44%.

Netflix, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 337.61, while the P/S ratio is at 6.59 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -54.50%.