Large Cap CATV Systems: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Summary

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Netflix, Inc. stated a price of 132.14 today, indicating a positive change of 0.25%.

Netflix, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 57264.85, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.40% and an average volume of 8510.51.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.94.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Netflix, Inc. stands at -0.46% while the 52-week low stands at 65.28%.

The performance week for Netflix, Inc. is at 4.70% and the performance month is at 10.62%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 24.02% and 38.60% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.47%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Netflix, Inc. is 8.13% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 27.55%.

The volatility (week) for Netflix, Inc. is at 2.59% and the volatility (month) is at 2.39%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Netflix, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.02 and the float short is at 6.19%.

Netflix, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 354.33, while the P/S ratio is at 7 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -54.50%.