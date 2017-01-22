Large Cap CATV Systems: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Summary

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Netflix, Inc. stated a price of 138.6 today, indicating a positive change of 0.14%.

Netflix, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 59398.42, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.50% and an average volume of 7801.42.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.50% and the debt to equity stands at 1.26.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Netflix, Inc. stands at -3.39% while the 52-week low stands at 73.36%.

The performance week for Netflix, Inc. is at 7.29% and the performance month is at 10.48%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 13.73% and 61.18% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 11.95%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Netflix, Inc. is 12.15% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 32.08%.

The volatility (week) for Netflix, Inc. is at 2.62% and the volatility (month) is at 2.30%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Netflix, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.07 and the float short is at 5.75%.

Netflix, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 326.12, while the P/S ratio is at 6.73 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 51.50%.