Large Cap CATV Systems: Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Summary

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Shaw Communications Inc. stated a price of 20.47 today, indicating a positive change of -0.84%.

Shaw Communications Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10124.95, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.10% and an average volume of 361.44.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.94.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Shaw Communications Inc. stands at -1.55% while the 52-week low stands at 36.45%.

The performance week for Shaw Communications Inc. is at 3.56% and the performance month is at 5.85%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.11% and 11.76% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.89%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Shaw Communications Inc. is 3.47% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.35%.

The volatility (week) for Shaw Communications Inc. is at 1.06% and the volatility (month) is at 1.27%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Shaw Communications Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 12.97 and the float short is at 1.05%.

Shaw Communications Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.22, while the P/S ratio is at 2.8 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -33.50%.