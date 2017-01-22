Large Cap CATV Systems: Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Summary

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Shaw Communications Inc. stated a price of 20.86 today, indicating a positive change of -0.19%.

Shaw Communications Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10283.56, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.20% and an average volume of 394.49.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 19.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.04.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Shaw Communications Inc. stands at -2.93% while the 52-week low stands at 39.57%.

The performance week for Shaw Communications Inc. is at -1.00% and the performance month is at 3.79%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.82% and 8.27% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.36%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Shaw Communications Inc. is 4.35% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.12%.

The volatility (week) for Shaw Communications Inc. is at 1.30% and the volatility (month) is at 1.37%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Shaw Communications Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 11.39 and the float short is at 1.01%.

Shaw Communications Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 33.86, while the P/S ratio is at 2.71 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -33.50%.