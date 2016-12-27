Large Cap Cement: CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Summary

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. stated a price of 8.04 today, indicating a positive change of 2.81%.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 10975.6, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.20% and an average volume of 13639.74.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.81.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. stands at -14.01% while the 52-week low stands at 129.71%.

The performance week for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. is at -2.13% and the performance month is at -0.76%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.58% and 42.44% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 46.01%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. is -3.07% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.89%.

The volatility (week) for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. is at 2.55% and the volatility (month) is at 3.06%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.’s short ratio is currently at 2.49 and the float short is at 3.82%.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.08, while the P/S ratio is at 0.92 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 102.90%.