Large Cap Cement: CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Summary

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CRH plc stated a price of 33.97 today, indicating a positive change of -0.64%.

CRH plc is operating with a market capitalization of 27962.29, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.50% and an average volume of 1074.24.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.68.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CRH plc stands at -5.32% while the 52-week low stands at 49.16%.

The performance week for CRH plc is at 2.15% and the performance month is at 4.02%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.09% and 24.46% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.55%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CRH plc is 1.74% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.82%.

The volatility (week) for CRH plc is at 1.11% and the volatility (month) is at 1.10%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CRH plc’s short ratio is currently at 0.5 and the float short is at 0.07%.

CRH plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 28.16, while the P/S ratio is at 0.99 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 12.60%.