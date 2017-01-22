Large Cap Cement: CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Summary

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CRH plc stated a price of 35.06 today, indicating a positive change of 2.10%.

CRH plc is operating with a market capitalization of 28604.05, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.50% and an average volume of 1021.94.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.68.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CRH plc stands at -2.29% while the 52-week low stands at 53.95%.

The performance week for CRH plc is at 1.18% and the performance month is at 5.29%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.05% and 20.03% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.98%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CRH plc is 3.75% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.25%.

The volatility (week) for CRH plc is at 0.85% and the volatility (month) is at 0.91%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CRH plc’s short ratio is currently at 0.48 and the float short is at 0.07%.

CRH plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 28.41, while the P/S ratio is at 1 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 12.60%.