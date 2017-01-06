Large Cap Chemicals – Major Diversified: Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Summary

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. stated a price of 144.17 today, indicating a positive change of 0.66%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 31260.63, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.60% and an average volume of 1382.17.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.88.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. stands at -3.60% while the 52-week low stands at 39.32%.

The performance week for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. is at -0.72% and the performance month is at -2.21%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.84% and 12.21% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.42%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. is 2.19% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.36%.

The volatility (week) for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. is at 0.99% and the volatility (month) is at 1.20%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.61 and the float short is at 2.30%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.55, while the P/S ratio is at 3.28 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 17.40%.