Large Cap Chemicals – Major Diversified: Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

Summary

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Celanese Corporation stated a price of 82.72 today, indicating a positive change of 0.62%.

Celanese Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 11772.71, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.20% and an average volume of 833.49.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.11.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Celanese Corporation stands at -2.65% while the 52-week low stands at 53.38%.

The performance week for Celanese Corporation is at -0.68% and the performance month is at 1.03%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 17.86% and 19.72% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.05%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Celanese Corporation is 3.52% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.64%.

The volatility (week) for Celanese Corporation is at 1.68% and the volatility (month) is at 1.70%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Celanese Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.65 and the float short is at 1.55%.

Celanese Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 27.26, while the P/S ratio is at 2.18 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -50.30%.