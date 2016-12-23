Large Cap Chemicals – Major Diversified: Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

Summary

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Celanese Corporation stated a price of 80.56 today, indicating a positive change of 0.35%.

Celanese Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 11671.91, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.20% and an average volume of 1074.18.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.11.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Celanese Corporation stands at -5.19% while the 52-week low stands at 49.38%.

The performance week for Celanese Corporation is at -3.16% and the performance month is at 2.74%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 28.67% and 23.93% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 21.75%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Celanese Corporation is 5.82% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.89%.

The volatility (week) for Celanese Corporation is at 1.46% and the volatility (month) is at 1.80%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Celanese Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.56 and the float short is at 1.93%.

Celanese Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 26.45, while the P/S ratio is at 2.16 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -50.30%.