Large Cap Chemicals – Major Diversified: Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

Summary
Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.
Celanese Corporation stated a price of 80.56 today, indicating a positive change of 0.35%.
Celanese Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 11671.91, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.20% and an average volume of 1074.18.
At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.11.
(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)
Performance
The 52-week high for Celanese Corporation stands at -5.19% while the 52-week low stands at 49.38%.
The performance week for Celanese Corporation is at -3.16% and the performance month is at 2.74%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 28.67% and 23.93% respectively.
The performance (Year to Date) is at 21.75%.
The simple 20 day moving average for Celanese Corporation is 5.82% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.89%.
The volatility (week) for Celanese Corporation is at 1.46% and the volatility (month) is at 1.80%
(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)
Ratio
Celanese Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.56 and the float short is at 1.93%.
Celanese Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 26.45, while the P/S ratio is at 2.16 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -50.30%.