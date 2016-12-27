Large Cap Chemicals – Major Diversified: Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

Summary

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Celanese Corporation stated a price of 80.66 today, indicating a positive change of -0.02%.

Celanese Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 11496.09, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.20% and an average volume of 1061.15.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.11.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Celanese Corporation stands at -5.07% while the 52-week low stands at 49.56%.

The performance week for Celanese Corporation is at -1.19% and the performance month is at 2.53%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 28.90% and 32.56% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 22.36%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Celanese Corporation is 5.47% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.89%.

The volatility (week) for Celanese Corporation is at 1.20% and the volatility (month) is at 1.77%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Celanese Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.59 and the float short is at 1.93%.

Celanese Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 26.58, while the P/S ratio is at 2.12 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -50.30%.