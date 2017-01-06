Large Cap Chemicals – Major Diversified: Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

Summary

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Celanese Corporation stated a price of 81 today, indicating a positive change of 0.31%.

Celanese Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 11642.54, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.20% and an average volume of 984.63.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.11.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Celanese Corporation stands at -4.67% while the 52-week low stands at 50.20%.

The performance week for Celanese Corporation is at 2.01% and the performance month is at 0.47%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 23.23% and 24.90% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.55%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Celanese Corporation is 3.72% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.49%.

The volatility (week) for Celanese Corporation is at 1.88% and the volatility (month) is at 1.77%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Celanese Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.69 and the float short is at 1.86%.

Celanese Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 26.61, while the P/S ratio is at 2.15 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -50.30%.