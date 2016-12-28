Large Cap Chemicals – Major Diversified: Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Summary

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Eastman Chemical Company stated a price of 76.42 today, indicating a positive change of -0.18%.

Eastman Chemical Company is operating with a market capitalization of 11269.63, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.50% and an average volume of 1486.2.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.30% and the debt to equity stands at 1.49.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Eastman Chemical Company stands at -1.35% while the 52-week low stands at 40.08%.

The performance week for Eastman Chemical Company is at 0.70% and the performance month is at 0.65%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 18.43% and 17.94% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 16.48%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Eastman Chemical Company is 5.17% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.13%.

The volatility (week) for Eastman Chemical Company is at 1.15% and the volatility (month) is at 1.69%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Eastman Chemical Company’s short ratio is currently at 1.98 and the float short is at 2.02%.

Eastman Chemical Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.22, while the P/S ratio is at 1.25 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 14.20%.