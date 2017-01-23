Large Cap Chemicals – Major Diversified: Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Summary

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Eastman Chemical Company stated a price of 76.74 today, indicating a positive change of 0.95%.

Eastman Chemical Company is operating with a market capitalization of 11296.13, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.50% and an average volume of 1393.24.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.30% and the debt to equity stands at 1.49.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Eastman Chemical Company stands at -3.14% while the 52-week low stands at 40.67%.

The performance week for Eastman Chemical Company is at -2.02% and the performance month is at 0.70%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 16.87% and 8.03% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.03%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Eastman Chemical Company is 1.48% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.87%.

The volatility (week) for Eastman Chemical Company is at 1.59% and the volatility (month) is at 1.62%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Eastman Chemical Company’s short ratio is currently at 1.84 and the float short is at 1.76%.

Eastman Chemical Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.25, while the P/S ratio is at 1.25 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 14.20%.