Large Cap Chemicals – Major Diversified: Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX)

Summary

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Praxair, Inc. stated a price of 117.59 today, indicating a positive change of 0.34%.

Praxair, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 33816.53, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.90% and an average volume of 1267.6.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 30.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.88.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Praxair, Inc. stands at -5.54% while the 52-week low stands at 26.30%.

The performance week for Praxair, Inc. is at -4.00% and the performance month is at -0.32%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.63% and 11.26% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 17.91%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Praxair, Inc. is -0.66% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.07%.

The volatility (week) for Praxair, Inc. is at 1.90% and the volatility (month) is at 1.75%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Praxair, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.07 and the float short is at 0.92%.

Praxair, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.28, while the P/S ratio is at 3.23 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -6.60%.