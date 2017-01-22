Large Cap Chemicals – Major Diversified: Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX)

Summary

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Praxair, Inc. stated a price of 117.39 today, indicating a positive change of 1.11%.

Praxair, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 33556.87, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.90% and an average volume of 1316.11.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 30.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.88.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Praxair, Inc. stands at -5.70% while the 52-week low stands at 26.08%.

The performance week for Praxair, Inc. is at 0.12% and the performance month is at -4.56%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.46% and 1.00% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.17%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Praxair, Inc. is -0.87% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.42%.

The volatility (week) for Praxair, Inc. is at 0.86% and the volatility (month) is at 1.28%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Praxair, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.41 and the float short is at 1.12%.

Praxair, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.24, while the P/S ratio is at 3.2 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -6.60%.