Large Cap Chemicals – Major Diversified: The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW)

Summary

The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Dow Chemical Company stated a price of 57.38 today, indicating a positive change of 0.51%.

The Dow Chemical Company is operating with a market capitalization of 64019.44, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.00% and an average volume of 6946.78.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 32.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.85.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Dow Chemical Company stands at -2.88% while the 52-week low stands at 47.58%.

The performance week for The Dow Chemical Company is at -1.56% and the performance month is at -1.61%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.24% and 11.13% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.28%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Dow Chemical Company is 2.26% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.89%.

The volatility (week) for The Dow Chemical Company is at 1.29% and the volatility (month) is at 1.32%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Dow Chemical Company’s short ratio is currently at 1.46 and the float short is at 0.91%.

The Dow Chemical Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 9.26, while the P/S ratio is at 1.37 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 104.80%.