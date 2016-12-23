Large Cap Cigarettes: Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Summary

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Altria Group, Inc. stated a price of 67.65 today, indicating a positive change of -0.04%.

Altria Group, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 132111.36, with a return on assets (ROA) of 15.90% and an average volume of 6853.2.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 177.70% and the debt to equity stands at 4.71.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Altria Group, Inc. stands at -1.76% while the 52-week low stands at 24.92%.

The performance week for Altria Group, Inc. is at 3.07% and the performance month is at 6.36%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.93% and 2.87% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 20.54%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Altria Group, Inc. is 5.86% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.46%.

The volatility (week) for Altria Group, Inc. is at 1.32% and the volatility (month) is at 1.41%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Altria Group, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.73 and the float short is at 0.61%.

Altria Group, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.43, while the P/S ratio is at 5.12 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 4.30%.