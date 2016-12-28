Large Cap Cigarettes: Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Summary

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Altria Group, Inc. stated a price of 67.83 today, indicating a positive change of 0.17%.

Altria Group, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 131994.41, with a return on assets (ROA) of 15.90% and an average volume of 6833.55.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 177.70% and the debt to equity stands at 4.71.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Altria Group, Inc. stands at -2.38% while the 52-week low stands at 24.12%.

The performance week for Altria Group, Inc. is at 1.01% and the performance month is at 5.78%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.44% and 0.64% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 19.53%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Altria Group, Inc. is 5.08% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.74%.

The volatility (week) for Altria Group, Inc. is at 0.97% and the volatility (month) is at 1.39%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Altria Group, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.74 and the float short is at 0.61%.

Altria Group, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.45, while the P/S ratio is at 5.11 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 4.30%.