Large Cap Cigarettes: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Summary

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. stated a price of 112.5 today, indicating a positive change of -0.32%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is operating with a market capitalization of 104931.59, with a return on assets (ROA) of 14.10% and an average volume of 1214.38.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 76.70% and the debt to equity stands at 3.31.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for British American Tobacco p.l.c. stands at -13.73% while the 52-week low stands at 16.81%.

The performance week for British American Tobacco p.l.c. is at 1.34% and the performance month is at 2.42%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -9.52% and -10.39% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.17%.

The simple 20 day moving average for British American Tobacco p.l.c. is 1.35% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.86%.

The volatility (week) for British American Tobacco p.l.c. is at 0.98% and the volatility (month) is at 0.98%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s short ratio is currently at 8.35 and the float short is at 1.14%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.88, while the P/S ratio is at 6.4 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 38.20%.