Large Cap Cigarettes: Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Summary

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Philip Morris International Inc. stated a price of 91.92 today, indicating a positive change of 0.87%.

Philip Morris International Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 141745.42, with a return on assets (ROA) of 18.70% and an average volume of 5008.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -51.20% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Philip Morris International Inc. stands at -9.85% while the 52-week low stands at 13.53%.

The performance week for Philip Morris International Inc. is at 0.21% and the performance month is at 5.02%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.66% and -8.50% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.39%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Philip Morris International Inc. is 1.40% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.70%.

The volatility (week) for Philip Morris International Inc. is at 1.19% and the volatility (month) is at 1.27%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Philip Morris International Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.61 and the float short is at 0.84%.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.79, while the P/S ratio is at 5.43 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -7.20%.