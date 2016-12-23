Large Cap Cigarettes: Reynolds American Inc. (NYSE:RAI)

Summary

Reynolds American Inc. (NYSE:RAI), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Reynolds American Inc. stated a price of 55.99 today, indicating a positive change of 0.07%.

Reynolds American Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 79930.73, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.40% and an average volume of 7857.09.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 26.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.61.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Reynolds American Inc. stands at -0.34% while the 52-week low stands at 30.15%.

The performance week for Reynolds American Inc. is at 0.54% and the performance month is at 3.39%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 16.14% and 11.00% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 25.41%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Reynolds American Inc. is 4.77% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.57%.

The volatility (week) for Reynolds American Inc. is at 0.73% and the volatility (month) is at 0.96%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Reynolds American Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.29 and the float short is at 1.24%.

Reynolds American Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 14.55, while the P/S ratio is at 6.46 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 90.00%.