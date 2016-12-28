Large Cap Cigarettes: Reynolds American Inc. (NYSE:RAI)

Summary

Reynolds American Inc. (NYSE:RAI), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Reynolds American Inc. stated a price of 56.14 today, indicating a positive change of 0.20%.

Reynolds American Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 79772.71, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.40% and an average volume of 7845.84.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 26.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.61.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Reynolds American Inc. stands at -0.07% while the 52-week low stands at 30.50%.

The performance week for Reynolds American Inc. is at 0.88% and the performance month is at 3.95%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 18.17% and 9.62% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 25.59%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Reynolds American Inc. is 4.69% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.80%.

The volatility (week) for Reynolds American Inc. is at 0.69% and the volatility (month) is at 0.92%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Reynolds American Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.3 and the float short is at 1.24%.

Reynolds American Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 14.57, while the P/S ratio is at 6.45 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 90.00%.