Large Cap Cleaning Products: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Summary

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. stated a price of 45.01 today, indicating a positive change of 0.65%.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11537.76, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.70% and an average volume of 1900.85.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 22.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.44.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. stands at -15.51% while the 52-week low stands at 18.94%.

The performance week for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. is at -0.53% and the performance month is at 0.13%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.43% and -8.73% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.00%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. is -0.69% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.01%.

The volatility (week) for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. is at 1.16% and the volatility (month) is at 1.50%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.95 and the float short is at 4.39%.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.75, while the P/S ratio is at 3.32 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.00%.